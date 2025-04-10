Days of Our Lives has been inching towards a love triangle between Holly, Tate, and Doug for a while now. After Tate snitched on Doug despite Holly telling him not to, she was hurt and disappointed in him. She broke up with Tate, and he has been trying to really apologize and fix things ever since.

On the other hand, Doug has feelings for Holly, and he finally confessed the same to her recently. Ashley Puzemis, the actress who portrays Holly in the daytime drama, recently spoke about the love triangle and how her character has grown from a troublesome teenager to a more mature and understanding individual. Here’s what the soap star revealed about it.

Days Of Our Lives: Ashley Puzemis On Holly’s Love Triangle With Tate & Doug

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Ashley spoke about how Holly Jonas was a self-centered brat who got involved with drugs when she was first introduced. But ever since, the actress has seen growth and maturity in the role, which she has enjoyed playing overtime on the show.

“She was selfish and rude to her mom. She didn’t think about her actions at all. But I feel like she’s grown from everything, and the fans seem to really like that,” the actress stated. “She started off as basically a kid on the show, and now that she’s an adult, finally, it’s really great to see that she’s maturing and kind of being sane now,” Ashley added, referring to the whole joinery.

As for the love triangle Holly is embroiled in, Ashley Puzemis said fans have been quite divided. “Recently, I’ve been tagged a lot by the fans,” and revealed that it was 50/50. There are fans of Holly and Tate as a pair and others who want to see Holly and Doug try out a romance on Days of Our Lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Puzemis (@ashleypuzemis)

“It kind of leaves that open door to Holly and Doug becoming something, which I’m not sure if it will or not,” she mused and felt that if it did happen, it would be a rebound like Sophia once was for Tate. The Days of Our Lives star added, “And she might not even realize it,” referring to how things might escalate.

As she settles into the role and grows more comfortable with being a soap star every day, she is enjoying every moment. Ashley divulged, “I’m more used to the character, and I trust my instincts better.” She added that she had never done a soap before and did not know how filming happened.

The actress slowly learned the filming style and how lines were memorized. “All of it was a lot. I would say it took me a few months to really feel like I was the character and that I could improvise a little,” she concluded, referring to the ability to grow, learn, and adapt each day on Days of Our Lives set working with the co-stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Puzemis (@ashleypuzemis)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn Discusses Liam’s Health While Daphne Asks Carter To Move On From Hope

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News