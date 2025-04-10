In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn confronted Bill about getting Luna out of jail. On the other hand, Sheila accepts Luna as her granddaughter despite her husband, Deacon, giving her an ultimatum to choose either him or Luna. Sheila lied to him and kept going.

There’s a lot more drama on the radar, with Liam waking up from his health scare and Luna setting her sights on Will and Bill, who are confronted by almost everyone for rescuing Luna. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 10, 2025, episode when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama show.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 10, 2025

The B&B episode on Thursday features Grace and Finn discussing Liam’s medical condition. The latter collapsed after a fight with his father, Bill, and was hospitalized. Steffy is the reason he’s even alive. Not only did she make sure to get him help at the right time, but she also stayed throughout his brain surgery, hoping and praying for his recovery as well as his health.

If she hadn’t acted when she did, Liam would have lost his life. He is now on the road to recovery and expressed his gratitude to her for saving his life. On the other hand, Finn now knows where Steffy was all this time and that Liam faced a health scare. When he chats with Grace and discusses Liam’s medical condition, what could the whole result and conclusion be?

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne attempts to persuade Carter that his relationship with Hope is over and that he should move on. While Steffy hired her to seduce Carter in a bid to take back Forrester Creations, Daphne fell for Carter and wants him to give their romance a chance. He is now single since Hope dumped him after he gave the fashion house back.

After Deacon showed up and became violent with Carter for his daughter Hope, who was fired from Forrester, Daphne tended to Carter’s bruises. She then tried to tell him it was time to move on from his past with Hope. Daphne convinced him that it was his past and she was his future. All he had to do was see it and take what she offered him on a platter.

Will Carter get convinced and move on with Daphne? Especially since the two had already kissed when he was with Hope. Will this new romance become a reality, or will it fail to reach the beginning stages? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more details about the soap opera.

