The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope was hurt and heartbroken after being fired by Forrester Creations. She also dumped Carter and had an explosive, almost physical fight with her mother, Brooke. Meanwhile, Luna plotted to attain Will and went against Electra for him.

Finn dabbled with the guilt of not connecting with Luna despite discovering he was her daughter. On the other hand, he promised his wife Steffy not to have contact with Luna to keep their family protected. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 8, 2025, episode when they tune in to The Bold And the Beautiful on CBS for it.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 8, 2025

The episode on Tuesday will feature Liam waking up in the hospital after he collapsed during a fight with his father, Bill. His condition was critical, and the doctors were actively working on him to save his life. Steffy quickly confronted Bill for rescuing and keeping Luna at the Spencer Estate. She also called him out for Liam’s sudden health crisis that put his life in danger.

Steffy stayed by Liam’s side, hoping for his recovery and health. She didn’t want their daughter to lose her father, regardless of how their old romance ended. When Liam wakes up to find that Steffy was by his side all this time, how will he react? Will he be thankful for her or emotional? Is he going to remember how exactly his health deteriorated so damn fast?

Or are they going to fail to recall anything at all? On the other hand, Deacon chatted with his daughter Hope and became angry after finding out how she was treated at Forrester Creations. He couldn’t believe they fired her even though they let Brooke and Carter continue working there. In addition, they canceled Hope’s line. A furious Deacon goes to Carter to confront him.

Even though he was not making those HR decisions, Steffy, the Deacon, blames Carter for breaking his daughter’s heart. He couldn’t see Hope so hurt and teary-eyed and decided to take it out on her former boyfriend. He even went on to get physical with Carter and hit him more than once. And that is as far as Carter could take it. He retaliated and hit Deacon back.

How exactly will this violent fight fare? Will someone stop them before they rip each other to pieces? Will Carter question Deacon for supporting his daughter, who was happy about the coup, and then the one who dumped him after she found out that he had no power at Forrester anymore?

