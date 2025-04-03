The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Hope express her hurt that Brooke and Carter sold her out. Meanwhile, Electra held her own while telling Luna to stay away from Will. The drama is piping hot and will only get better with each new episode of the hit soap opera.

From lots of plotting and devious plans to trouble in paradise and romantic distress, there is plenty to look forward to. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 3, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and popular daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 3, 2025

The B&B episode on Thursday will feature Bill pushing an angry Liam to his limit. Ever since it was revealed that Bill not only rescued Luna from prison but also kept her hidden at the Spencer Estate, people have been appalled and not so happy about it. It’s not exactly pleasing to her that Bill not only aided a murderer but also kept it a secret from his family and loved ones.

Luna was officially pardoned and is now a free woman, thanks to Bill. After hearing rants from Steffy, Ridge, and Taylor, Liam has some thoughts on this debacle. When Bill pushes an already riled-up Liam, what exactly will happen? How will the father and son duo get through this? Will this worsen their bond and their relationship?

Having had enough, Liam is unwilling to keep quiet and is letting Bill know what he thinks about his decisions. Will he really choose to leave the family business because Bill cannot seem to understand what to do and what not to? Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon makes Hope an offer. What could it be about? Especially at a time when Hope is at her lowest and feels beyond alone.

Carter gave Forrester Creations back to Ridge and Eric, which led to Steffy firing her and canceling her line. She felt betrayed by both her boyfriend and her mother. She dumped Carter and then had a fierce fight with Brooke. When she chats with her father, Deacon, what will this lead to? Will he advise Hope in addition to his mysterious offer?

Deacon lets her know he has her back, and if she isn’t having a good time with her mother, she can always lean on him. But what offer has he made Brooke? And will she accept it? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more.

