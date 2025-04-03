The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Phyllis play nice with Sally while Jack kept Billy in line and Lily took matters into her own hands. There’s lots more drama, tension and feuds between the characters as the week comes to an end with the remaining two episodes of Y&R.

From plans and favors to suspicions and business moves, there’s plenty more to be excited for. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 3, 2025, episode of the Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama that revolves around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 3, 2025

The Y&R episode on Thursday features Victor ordering Michael to play hardball. The two have been friends for decades and their bond has also seeped into them being allies. Be it Victor’s power and hold on the media world or Michael’s expertise in the field of law. When the Newman patriarch orders the lawyer to do something big and impactful, what could it truly be?

Will it somehow be related to Aristotle Dumas? Considering Victor has a past with this mysterious figure, it won’t be a surprise if the Newman has set plans for this person already. Will it work? Or will Billy’s partnership with Dumas take the cake? On the other hand, Lauren asks Nikki for a favor.

While their husbands are moving forward with their corporate plans, the two women have their own set of problems to worry about and it’s not on the career front. Lauren knows that Victor is actively working with her husband Michael to achieve business goals. And it’s no secret what it might entail.

Victor’s dirty work usually involves some not so pleasant tactics and illegal stuff. Is that why Lauren called Nikki to the lounge and asked her to betray Victor? It might not be a betrayal in the actual sense but Lauren definitely wants to know something about the scheme Victor and Micahel are busy dabbling in. Is she trying to get details on what is happening through Nikki?

The two men are secretive about their dealings but Vicor sometimes shares things with Nikki which might be what Lauren could be hoping for. Will Nikki be able to provide Lauren with the answers she has been looking for? Will they figure out what their husbands are up to? Lastly, Diane worries about Traci. The whole Alan situation has gotten worse with each new day.

From being a happy to-be-bride Traci has become a bundle of nerves who doesn’t know if the man she is set to marry is even who she portrays he is. She has even wondered if Alan is not Alan but actually Martin, the evil twin who was thought to be dead in Paris all those months ago. Will Diane be able to help her sister-in-law Traci through this complicated mess?

