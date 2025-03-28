Genoa City is buzzing with a lot of different storylines, be it the aftermath of Phyllis and Sharon’s kidnapping, corporate and business rivalries, two love triangles, and lots more on the way. The previous episode saw Traci voicing her grave concerns about Alan with Jack while Diane kept up appearances.

On the other hand, Billy shared his latest plan with Phyllis. There’s quite a lot more to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 28, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and successful Genoa City daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 28, 2025

The final episode of this week features Victor catching his family off guard. He is known for being secretive and keeping all his moves under wraps, even from the Newmans which consist of his wife and children. He is very protective of them but also wants them to run their lives as he wants them to. With this Aristotle Dumas threat on the horizon, what is up his sleeve?

Is he strategizing and planning something based on his past with them? When he surprises his family and catches them off guard, is it related to the successful Newman media empire and the business as well as corporate side of things? Especially in relation to Dumas? Or is it about something else that connects directly to the Newmans? How will Nikki react to it?

Will she have questions or apprehensions? What about Victoria, Nick and Adam? Will they try to change their father’s mind? Elsewhere, Jack worries about Traci’s safety. She told him about Alan’s suspicious behavior over the last couple of days and stated that she doesn’t think he is who he says he is. This has led Jack to worry about his sister and her safety being at risk.

What will he do to ensure that Alan doesn’t harm Tracy in his quest for what he wants? Ishe actually Alan or is he Martin who survived the balcony fall in Paris that day? How will Tracy deal with the truth that Alan was the captor of Sharon and Phyllis? Will this put her off any romantic relationships? And lastly, Sally calls Billy’s bluff. His latest moves have not gone unnoticed.

He has business plans that he shared with Phyllis who he has been avidly working with on Abbott Communications. When Sally calls Billy’s bluff, is it related to his work and career or is it about his closeness and proximity with Phyllis? Especially since they have a romantic past from years ago.

