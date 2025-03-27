Genoa City has been the focus of several business and corporate stories, kidnappings, love triangles, betrayals and more. The previous episode saw Nikki and Jack sharing a difference of opinion while Kyle and Claire broke the rules. Meanwhile, Sharon helped Traci connect the dots about Alan.

The drama continues with lots of doubts, suspicions and confrontations. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 27, 2025, episode from the March 27, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and award-winning daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 27, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Traci voicing her concerns with Jack. Her romance with Alan led to him proposing for marriage but ever since she has noticed a change in his behavior. From security breach alerts on his phone to his evasive acts, things have taken a turn. They might be engaged, but Traci is realising that Alan might not be who he says he is.

She even had a chat with Sharon and connected the dots about how some of the things have been suspicious. The viewers already know that it was Alan who kidnapped and kept Sharon and Phyllis captive. Will Traci find out soon enough? Even when she tried to contact him, there was no response. This has rung even more warning bells in her mind and she is suspicious.

When she shares the same with her brother Jack, how will their chat go? Will he help her figure out what Alan’s secrets are? What does this mean for Traci and Alan’s engagement and future wedding? How will the truth eventually come out? On the other hand, Diane keeps up appearances. But with whom? Is this related to her husband Jack or maybe her son Kyle?

What is up Diane’s sleeves at the moment? Lastly, Billy shares his latest plan with Phyllis. The two have been working together to set up Abbott Communications. It was recently also revealed that he is connected to

Aristotle Dumas is. Sally even saw the messages on his phone and asked him what was up. When he reveals his plan to Phyllis, what could it be?

How will Victor with whatever this is? Especially since he has a past with Aristotle Dumas as well. What corporate espionage is happening behind the scenes? And will this lead to Billy and Phyllis getting closer and closer? How will Sally deal with their growing proximity, especially since she now knows they had a romantic past together. What exactly is in store for them?

