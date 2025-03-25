Genoa City has been brimming with romance, suspicions, business plots, kidnappings and many secrets. The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor setting a trap behind enemy lines while Nick comforted Phyllis. Meanwhile, Billy set the record straight with Sally about Phyllis.

There’s a lot more to come with love triangles forming and new information being exchanged. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 25, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and award-winning daytime drama around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 25, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victor sharing valuable intel with Lily. Is it about Damian once again? Something she could use to piece together his intentions? Will she share the same with Devon and Nate? Especially the latter since Damian is Nate’s half-brother. Or is the intel about something else? Could it be related to the quickly changing business side of things?

Meanwhile, Sharon and Phyllis find themselves in a strange place. After being kidnapped and kept captive, they are trying to get back to their lives but it has been hard. The weight and trauma of what happened is still very heavy on them but thankfully they have each other to rely on. They may not like one another but this travesty has made them tolerable to each other.

As they try to lean one another to get through this, will they be able to get out of the strange place they have been finding themselves in? Or will the funk persist? Will Nick continue to support and comfort the two of them? Or will he have to eventually choose, especially with Billy being in the picture? Will Phyllis and Billy get closer, changing their bond to something more?

How will this hamper Sally, who is currently dating Billy? What exactly will this love triangle lead to? Lastly, Devon receives troubling news. Could it be about his sister Lily? Or is it about Damian, as shared by Lily? Or is it about Nate and his trip to Chicago? Or even Abby, who Nate recently got married to. Will this news change this up for him and his family amid all the drama?

What about the love triangle between Summer, Kyle and Claire? Will that reach a conclusion? Will Victor continue to interfere in his granddaughters’ lives? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless on CBS for more details about the storyline and characters of the popular daytime drama series.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s Adolescence Is Leaving Viewers Stunned—But Have You Noticed This Haunting Final Detail Yet?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News