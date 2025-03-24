The previous week saw Carly being hospitalized after being poisoned by Valentin, Chase warning Lulu to keep Brook Lynn and Dante’s secrets and Drew blackmailing Portia to do his dirty work while continuing his romance with Willow. This new week promises even more drama and confrontations.

The first episode of the week sees ultimatums, requests and plenty of more exciting scenes. Here’s what the audience can expect from the March 24, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 24, 2025

The episode features Jason issuing an ultimatum. After she was poisoned by Valentin and hospitalized, Carly has been receiving some much needed advice from her loved ones. Be it Felicia or her brother Lucas, they have all given her one advice: to stay away from Brennan because he is dangerous. Before being poisoned, Carly accepted her feelings and they got intimate.

Since then, things have gone downhill. She was hospitalized and managed to survive but has since been warned against Brennan. There is now one more member to join the list. Jason confronted Valentin and asked him for some information about Brennan and his past. He then rushed to Carly and told her to stay away from Brennan. Will she even listen to him or not?

Will she remain stubborn and firm in her feelings for Brennan and refuse to listen to the advice of her loved ones? Is Carly the one Jason is giving an ultimatum to? Or has he confronted Brennan to stay away from Carly? Up next, Valentin makes a request of Alexis. Will she listen to what he has to say and assist him? Or will she refuse to take any part in hsi criminal work?

Elsewhere, Portia and Nina connect. Will the two be able to help in solving one another’s problems? Or will this simply be a catchup session? On the other hand, Lucas confides in Elizabeth. Will she understand him and make him feel at ease as he opens up to her? When Drew reassures Willow, will he be able to brainwash her into staying with him despite Nina’s attempts?

When Brennan gives a stern warning to Josslyn, will she listen? Especially since it’s about the importance of discretion while she is on track to become a WSB agent. Will she pay heed to his suggestions? Or will she face more trouble with Vaughn, her new WSB handler? Lastly, Ava warns Portia. Does she have some fresh and new key information that might really help her?

