Port Charles has been the hub of a lot of drama off late. Be it partentage reveals, snooping, health issues, affairs, and hospitalizations. Recently, Carly was admitted after she was poisoned by Valentin. The previous episode saw Sonny getting bad news while Nina had an offer for Willow.

Elsewhere Anna has an unpleasant realization and Brennan was on the warpath after seeing Carly in the hospital. Lastly, Laura was persuasive. Here’s what the fans can expect from the March 20, 2025, episode of Sonny and Laurawhen they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 20, 2025

The episode features Sonny and Laura reconnecting. What will the two talk about? Will their catch up session feature some of the secrets they have been keeping? On the other hand, Brook Lynn confronts Lois. Her mother has kept too many secrets from her about her teenage pregnancy and it’s time she questions what more Lois has been hiding from her and why.

Will Lois give Brook Lynn the answers she deserves or will she continue to keep her secrets, risking a lot more of her daughter’s wrath when they come out in the future. Meanwhile, Lulu is taken aback. Chase has a chat with her and warns her that protecting his family is the most important thing for him. Will he ask her to keep her mouth shut about what she knows?

That Dante was Brook Lynn’s fling all those years ago which led to her teenage pregnancy? How will she react and will she listen to what Chase has to say or will this convince her to spill Brook Lynn’s secrets? Up next, Jason issues a warning but to whom? Elsewhere, Anna is insistent. She wants to protect Valentin even though she broke things off a while back.

Despite their relationship status, she clearly still cares for him. Will Anna be able to stop Brennan from killing Valentin? Especially since Brennan is in Valentin’s face at the docks with a gun in his hand. When Valentin poisoned the champagne in Brennan’s suite he did not know Carly would be the one who would drink it. Will someone stop Brennan before he pulls the trigger?

Or is it time for Valentin to say goodbye? Is Brennan doing this to avenge Carly or is this also an attempt to get rid of an enemy? What exactly will happen now? Lastly, Felicia advises Carly to end things with Jack. How will Carly react to the same? Especially since they just got intimate after giving into their feelings for each other? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more.

