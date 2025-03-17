Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, two of the most popular American Idol’s celebrated champions, have long been rumored to be locked in a secret feud. On the surface, they clap for each other’s success but behind the scenes? Insiders say they are gloves off and can’t even stand each other.

Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood: Not Exactly Best Friends

According to RadarOnline, both Grammy-winning powerhouses have gone out of their way to insist there’s no bad blood. But, sources say that their mutual respect is just for the cameras, a stark contrast to reality, a simmering rivalry that’s been brewing for years.

Despite their shared Idol past, the two stars couldn’t be more different. An insider said, “They don’t really have much in common. They’ve just never really connected as friends.” And when it comes to professional milestones, the tension only thickens.

Kelly, however, tried to downplay the rumors and told What What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, “There’s nothing between us. We don’t even know each other well enough.”

If only that was true!

Kelly Clarkson shuts down rumors of “beef” with Carrie Underwood in new interview with @Andy: “There’s no beef between us — well, there’s nothing between us. We don’t know each other.” pic.twitter.com/8cLhfTosJr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 28, 2023

Professional Tension Between Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood

Carrie, reportedly, was not thrilled when Kelly landed a high-profile coaching gig on The Voice, a spot she believed should have been hers. On the flip side, Kelly has allegedly struggled with the fact that Carrie remains the bestselling artist to emerge from American Idol.

The insider added, “The feud has only gotten worse, with both stars privately trashing each other to friends!”

The icy dynamic came to a head when Carrie supposedly snubbed an invitation to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show, fueling speculation that their feud was more than just industry gossip. And truth be told, this isn’t the first time tensions have boiled over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

The 2016 American Idol Finale Incident

Back in 2016, at the American Idol finale, Carrie reportedly threw a behind-the-scenes fit when she was denied a solo performance, especially since Kelly was granted one.

Instead, she was forced into a duet with Keith Urban, a move she reluctantly accepted but was not happy about. “Carrie said she just felt like she should have gotten the same type of treatment that Kelly did since she is a big money-maker from the show,” they added.

Kelly Clarkson’s Own Battles

Meanwhile, Kelly has faced battles of her own. In 2023, her hit talk show came under fire after an explosive Rolling Stone exposé painted a picture of a toxic work environment.

Former staff members claimed they were left “traumatized” by producers and senior staff, though Kelly herself was described as “fantastic” and seemingly unaware of the behind-the-scenes chaos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson)

However, she still wasted no time addressing the controversy, taking to Instagram to express her commitment to fostering a healthy workplace.

“In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and/or disrespected on this show is unacceptable,” Kelly wrote. “I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at TKCS.”

While the scandal didn’t directly involve her, it was yet another moment where the Since U Been Gone singer found herself in the headlines for something other than music.

