Did Kelly Clarkson Use Ozempic For Her Drastic 41-Pound Transformation? American Idol Winner Reveals The Truth About Her Major Weight Loss

What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger, but is that the case with ozempic as well? Well, singer and daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson is finally the secret ingredient to her major transformation. Kelly finally broke the silence on her drastic 41-pound change. While fans have speculated that Clarkson has joined the ozempic bandwagon, she finally reveals that she indeed took some weight loss drugs, but they were not ozempic. Here’s everything Kelly Clarkson revealed about her major weight loss!

Fans of the singer were curious about the cause of her weight loss after she shed almost 41 pounds in 2023. She recently acknowledged on her show that she used some weight loss medication as directed by her physician to help with her transformation. She clarified that although many believed she took Ozempic, she actually took a medication that improved her body’s ability to process sugar.

In a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she revealed, “My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. ‘ I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else… I don’t take Ozempic.” Kelly made her revelation when Whoopi Goldberg was a guest on her show, and Clarkson complimented Whoppi, which started the whole conversation.

Kelly told Whoopi, “Every time I run into you, you look younger! You’re like Benjamin Button. It’s like crazy every time you walk in!” Whoopi then mentioned her weight loss journey to Kelly and said, “I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me.”

Whoopi stated that she nearly “lost two people.” After Whoopi mentioned her experience with weight loss, Kelly talked about how she had changed and how she had lost weight using prescription medications.

Kelly said she took medication to improve her body’s ability to process sugar. This is not the same as Ozempic, which is typically prescribed to patients with type 2 diabetes and controls hunger hormones in the brain.

Hollywood has seen a sharp increase in the use of weight loss medications, and plastic surgeons are warning patients about the “Ozempic face.” The surge comes after celebrities like Oprah, Whoopi Golderb, Kelly Osbourne, and more have admitted to using the ‘miracle weight-loss drug.’ However, the criticism around the use of Ozempic continues to be persistent in Hollywood, especially the use of celebrity and power for vanity purposes instead of actual medical reasons.

Kelly has been lauded for her major transformation after a heartbreaking year and a major move to New York.

