Former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah wasn’t afraid to weigh in on a highly divisive topic currently dominating the pop culture discourse across the world. During the Hollywood Bowl stand-up set on May 10, Trevor Noah was unafraid to wade into controversial waters after a fan asked If he was Team Kendrick Lamar or Team Drake.

Rap titans Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been lyrically battling it out with consecutive diss tracks ruthlessly targeting each other’s personal and professional lives. The last we checked, Kendrick was leading the streaming charts, with Drake trailing far behind. The very public and angry spat between two rap powerhouses has not only fascinated hip-hop fans but also captivated the globe, with numerous celebrities weighing in on the beef.

So it was only natural that the stand-up comedian Trevor Noah was asked his opinion about the feud. According to USA TODAY, on Saturday night, during an audience Q&A segment at the end of his nearly two-hour show, when a fan asked Noah if he was Team Kendrick Lamar or Team Drake, Noah fearlessly declared a winner. Read to find out more.

Initially, Noah appears to take the diplomatic route, saying that he loves both artists. He told the crowd, “In general, I love both. You can’t force me to not love both. I don’t live in a binary world; I love Drake’s music, I love Kendrick’s music.”

However, to the crowd’s surprise, Noah declared Kendrick Lamar the apparent winner of the beef, saying, “I think in this instance, in my humble opinion, Kendrick won because, first of all, he layered it.”

Trevor Noah explained while “Drake had some great rhymes,” they were too direct for his taste. Noah continued Kendrick’s music was layered, and every insult was sheath in a “double, triple, quadruple entendre.” Noah added, “he was just like, ‘I hate how you walk. I hate how you talk.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, what an effective way of communication.”

Noah declared Kendrick the winner again, saying, “And then he also made them bops as well! It’s hard to lose a rap beef when it’s that catchy.”

Trevor Noah is not the only celebrity to side with Kendrick. Recently, Seth Rogen also declared Drake lost the rap battle while hosting Seth Smokes The Bowl, a Hilarity For Charity benefit event as part of Los Angeles’ Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

The “Pineapple Express” star explained that Drake lost the feud after he defended himself against Lamar’s paedophile accusation in a diss track.

