Kendrick Lamar wasted no time dropping a third Drake diss track in a span of 36 hours. The Not Like Us track, released on May 4 Saturday evening on Kendrick Lamar’s YouTube Channel, dropped hours after his second diss track, Meet The Grahams, where he decimated Drake. While in Meet the Grahams, Lamar accused the rapper of having a secret daughter, substance abuse and other dark revelations; the new diss track takes a shot at the Canadian rapper’s inclination toward dating younger women.

The rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake raged over the weekend as the two feuding artists simultaneously released diss tracks Meet the Grahams and Family Matters. The songs saw both artists savagely going after each other’s families, hitting close enough to draw blood.

Just when a sense of equanimity set in, Kendrick Lamar hit out with another track where he outright accused the Canadian rapper of being a “Pedophile.” Here’s what he had to say.

In the second version of the track, Lamar addresses Drake directly, singing, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young. You better not ever go to cell block one.” Lamar then warns women interested in dating ChampagnePapi to protect their little sister. He raps, “To any b*They talk to him, and they are in love. Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him.”

Lamar then takes a dig at Drake’s Drake’s 2021 album before calling him a “paedophile,” He raps “Certified Lover Boy? Certified paedophiles. Why you trollin’ like a b*itch? Ain’t you tired? Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A-Minor.”

It should be noted these are unsubstantiated allegations made by Lamar.

All the times Drake was slammed over his close ties with younger female artists

Drake, who once called himself a certified Lover boy, has made headlines over the years for rumoured romances with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber and, most recently, was even spotted with Latto’s 21-year-old sister Brooklyn Sparks.

The rumors about Drake’s penchant for younger girls started in 2010 after he kissed a 17-year-old fan’s neck during a performance. Then, in 2018, Vice published an article reporting that Drake, who was 31 then, was dating an 18-year-old model, Bella Harris. The publication reported they met when Harris was 16, raising a few eyebrows.

In 2017, his friendship with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown alarmed fans after he took to Instagram to commemorate meeting her for the first time when she was 13. While Brown has maintained they only share a platonic friendship, it didn’t stop people from labeling him an alleged predator.

Elsewhere in the new diss track, Lamar references rappers Drake has worked with, including Future, 21 Savage and Lil Baby, before slamming the Canadian rapper’s diss track “Family Matters.”

