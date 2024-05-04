Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s decade-long feud continued to gain steam this week after the former released the newest diss titled “6:16 In LA,” which also sampled Al Green’s 1972 classic, “What a Wonderful Thing Love Is.” While sampling other artists’ music doesn’t raise eyebrows, Lamar using Green’s 1972 classic in his track has led fans to unearth the soul singer’s connection to Drake’s family.

The one-time collaborators Drake and Kendrick Lamar began to butt heads in 2013 after Lamar rapped on Big Sean’s track “Control” and called out multiple artists, including Drake by name.

While Drake didn’t officially respond to Lamar’s track, his 2013 song “The Language” was rumored to be targeted at the rapper. However, Drake’s camp denied the claim and even praised Lamar at his OVO Festival in 2014.

However, the feud reignited after Lamar appeared on “Like That,” a diss track from Metro Boomin and Future, on March 22. The track’s bars said he is a better rapper than J. Cole and Drake. In response, Drake dropped “Push Ups” on April 19. In the Song, Drake referenced Lamar’s shoe size, suggesting it was small. Drake raps, “How the fuck you big steppin’ with size-seven men’s on?”

Kendrick Lamar targets Drake in new diss track “6:16 In LA”

Lamar responded to “Push Ups” with another diss track, “6:16 in LA,” and sampled AL Green’s song “What a Wonderful Thing Love Is.” While the reference might seem innocuous, fans online unpacked the song and unearthed a connection between Al Green and Drake’s family. The credits for the Green’s song list Mabon Hodges as the guitar player. Mabon Hodges, also known as the late Teenie Hodges, is Drake’s uncle.

On the track, Kendrick also accuses Drake of “harassing” people within his camp, singing, “It was fun until you started to put money in the streets. They lost money ’cause they came back with no receipts. I’m sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace. But war ready if the world is ready to see you bleed.”

On Friday, April 3, the soul singer Al Green subtly reacts to Kendrick Lamarr sampling his song by tweeting the YouTube link to his track. “What a Wonderful Thing Love Is,”

Billboard said the Willie Mitchell-produced song was released in October 1972 and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The song was part of Green’s I’m Still in Love With You Album.

It remains to be seen if Drake responds to Lamar’s latest diss track.

