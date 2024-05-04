Johnny Depp has had his share of controversies over the years, and his feud with ex-wife Amber Heard still tops the list. However, the actor came out victorious in the defamation case but at the cost of his career, as he was dropped from some significant movie franchises. A source has now shared details on his life in London. Scroll below for more.

For the unversed, Depp and Heard officially got hitched with a civil ceremony at their Los Angeles mansion in 2015. Later on, they celebrated their nuptials on Johnny’s private island in the Bahamas. Amber reportedly filed for divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean Star in 2016, following that the actress obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp.

A source close to Johnny Depp told the People magazine about the actor’s life in London. The insider said he “is prioritizing his health and well-being.” They continued, “He’s taking advantage of being in this better headspace. There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people.” Johnny is reportedly focusing on moving forward, and London feels like home to him.

The source further mentioned, “It is more of a quiet life, but filled with painting and music. He’s jamming out with friends and playing solo in times when he’s not focused on filmmaking. There’s a lot of good distractions, so there’s not that much time to be reminiscing on that darker period.”

They also revealed that Johnny Depp has no ill feelings towards anybody as they stated, ” He’s feeling better about where he is in life. There’s no animosity toward anybody.”

On the work front, Johnny Depp is currently busy with his directorial venture Modì. It will reportedly feature Al Pacino in a crucial role.

