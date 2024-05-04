Ryan Garcia Challenges Conor McGregor To a Fight After The Irish Boxer Calls For His Lifetime Ban: "I'll Fight You In The Street":

Ryan Garcia isn’t going down easily after Conor McGregor unleashed a rage-filled rant against the 25-year-old American boxer. The tirade comes amid Ryan Garcia testing positive for a banned substance before and after the fight against Devin Haney in Brooklyn on April 20. Garcia, who emerged as a heavy underdog in his fight against Devin Haney, was also three pounds overweight.

While Garcia denied taking the drug, the news didn’t go down well with the boxing community, including Conor McGregor, who ripped into Ryan Garcia for allegedly cheating. In a since-deleted tweet, Mcgregor, who has historically spoken out against performance enhancers of any kind, wasn’t buying Garcia’s vehement denial and even called for his lifetime ban from the sport. Here’s what McGregor said about Garcia.

In the tweet, Conor McGregor warned Garcia never to cross paths with him and compared the situation to that of fighter Sean O’Malley, adding, “I don’t like this, I’ll bust yous both up, do yous want a spar I will set flights right now for you both for a full-on spar each.” O’Malley was hit with a six-month suspension in 2019 after allegedly being tested positive for Ostarine. McGregor was not the only athlete to rip into Garcia. In a tweet, the retired fighter Dillon Danis shared his unfiltered opinion, calling Garcia spineless for allegedly taking performance enhancers drugs.

Ryan Garcia pops off against Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis in new video

Ryan Garcia was none too pleased about being called out by his peers. In a new video, he went off on Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis, calling them “weirdos”. The clip shared by Daily Loud showed Garcia surrounded by friends, telling the camera that nobody likes Danis, adding both he and Conor McGregor are “weirdos.”

Ryan Garcia goes off on Conor Mcgregor and Dillon Danis

pic.twitter.com/UYmCmVf3wV — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 3, 2024

Ryan Garcia then directly addressed McGregor, saying, “Bro, I’ll fight you in the street. I’ll beat your a** in the street.” Garcia even invoked the 2021 altercation between Danis and the security guard, saying, “Bro, you got choked out by the security guard, and you’re supposed to be one of the best.”

He then asked Danis to bring McGregor to a fight, adding, “I’ll put him to sleep”, after punching the air a few times to demonstrate his strength.

As the boxing heavyweights continue to take shots at one another, it doesn’t seem the controversy surrounding Ryan Garcia will die soon.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock’s Recent Hollywood Failure Forced Him To Return To WWE?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News