It is well known that celebrities who start their career in the entertainment industry young tend to go through some troubled times. Pop-star Justin Bieber too is no different. He is well known for his controversial statements and bad press. He once even wanted to have fued with Tom Cruise.

Bieber enjoys a massive fan following. He is quite active on social media and often shares mushy pictures, and videos with his wife Hailey Baldwin. However, he took a different route in 2019 and challenged Mission Impossible star. Scroll down to know more.

For some unknown reason, Justin Bieber took to Twitter and tweeted that he wants to fight Tom Cruise. He wrote, “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite? “

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Justin’s tweet led everyone confused. There was immediate head-scratching from those who saw it. Dana White is the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which is the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization.

UFC champion Conor McGregor even chimed in with an offer to host the fight. McGregor tweeted,” If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, as he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”

If this wasn’t enough, Justin Bieber took part in the viral Bottle Cap Challenge a month later and joked that the cap “could be Tom Cruise‘s head,” before jumping into a high spinning kick to knock off the bottle cap. The Canadian popstar later explained it in an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

As reported by People.com, ‘Anyone’ singer explained to host James Corden, “I don’t know. I was just being stupid, to be honest. Not stupid, but then people were like, ‘Yeah, I wanna see this happen.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? That could actually be funny.'”

Justin Bieber then defended his fighting skills when Corden wanted to place his bet on Tom Cruise. He said, “I try not to let my ego get in the way, but there’s absolutely no way. He’s not the guy you see in movies. That’s a character. [Being in] phenomenal shape doesn’t mean you’re a good fighter … I’m dangerous. My agility is crazy!”

