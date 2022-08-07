Top Gun Maverick is expected to surpass one of Titanic’s major box office milestones. There seems to be no end to the Tom Cruise starrer. It is still available to watch at a few theatres despite it being more than two months since its release on 27 May.

Advertisement

It sees the comeback of Cruise’s one of most notable roles, Maverick. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the sequel to the 1986 film, some for more than 30 years. As high as the expectations were, the reception was higher. Fans poured into the movie halls to watch the Joseph Kosinski directorial.

Advertisement

Due to this reason, Top Gun Maverick has been able to have a tight grip at the box office and is in no mood to let it loose. When it completed a month in the theatres, it became 2022’s biggest movie by surpassing the one billion mark. Now, as per Box Office Mojo, it has made a total of $1.328 billion. This consists of $671 million overseas and another $657 million domestically (North America).

Clearly, one can see just how famous Top Gun Maverick is stateside. While talking about its domestic record, the Top Gun Maverick is inching closer to Titanic’s North American collection. The Leonardo DiCaprio starrer, which was also a box office hit, grossed over 2 billion globally. Its domestic numbers are $659 million, just a little higher than that of Top Gun 2.

Considering that now the movie is making a million each day, it will just need two to surpass that record. Just recently, it had also broken another record by becoming Paramount’s highest-grossing movie of all time domestically in its 110-year history.

While Top Gun Maverick is on its way to breaking Titanic’s record, it has already become a groundbreaking film for Tom Cruise. It is his highest-grossing one of all time and also made him the highest-paid actor of 2022.

Must Read: Top Gun Maverick Box Office: There’s No Stopping As This Tom Cruise Starrer To Surpass Jurassic World’s $653 Million Soon In Domestic Market!’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram