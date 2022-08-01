Jurassic World Dominion crosses an important box office milestone despite its low ratings. The Chris Pratt starrer was released on 10 June to mixed to bad reviews. However, it still had a marvelous start and has grown steadily at the box office. It is the third instalment in the JW series and 6th in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Advertisement

The film sees a comeback of the former stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, even though he was also in Fallen Kingdom. Before this, both the JW films have grossed higher than the one billion mark and stand as some of the biggest movies of all time.

Advertisement

Due to this, a lot was riding on Jurassic World Dominion, and it seems like the film has proven its worth. As per Box Office Mojo, the Chris Pratt starrer has crossed the $900 million mark. As of now, it has made $942 million globally. This consists of $369 million domestically (the US and Canada) and another $573 million overseas.

It is a huge feat for Jurassic World Dominion, as not only is it one of the lowest rated in the franchise, but also opened amidst heavy competition. Top Gun Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and many more Hollywood biggies have been released in the summer. Dominion was also predicted to be the biggest movie of 2022. Though, as of now, that record stands with the Tom Cruise starrer.

But seeing how JW3 is growing, one can wonder if it passes the one billion mark and even crosses Maverick’s record of $1.3 billion. However, it is important to note that this year still has many more big releases. December will see the premiere of Avatar 2.

Jurassic World Dominion needs just a little over $50 million to cross the one billion mark. It seems like the Chris Pratt starrer does have the juice left in it to do that.

Must Read: John Abraham Most Compatible Zodiac Signs: Want To Date Our Desi Boy? It’s A “Union Built In Paradise” If You’re A Libra, Check Out What’s In Store For Others!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram