Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeep is going great at the box office and is the next profitable venture in the making from Sandalwood after KGF Chapter 2 and 777 Charlie. The film enjoyed an extended weekend of 4 days and has got immensely benefitted from it. Below is all you need to know about its collections in India.

Released last Thursday, VR mostly opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, at the box office, VR is putting on a strong show by showing healthy jumps on Saturday and Sunday. In fact, it has already crossed the mark of 50 crores and is all set to be the next good profit earner from the Kannada film industry.

As per the trade reports, in the first 4 days, Vikrant Rona has earned 54 crores* nett collection from all languages with maximum numbers coming in from the original Kannada version. The second best version performing at the box office is Hindi, which witnessed a jump on Saturday and Sunday. The rest of the versions are very low.

Vikrant Rona is reportedly made on a huge budget of 95 crores and at the given pace, it will soon recover its budget and start earning profits in its theatrical run.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona has cheered up the box office, after back-to-back duds from Bollywood, as it raked in 35.35 crores worldwide on day 1 of its release. Its opening-day performance is the second best for a Kannada film after the phenomenal KGF Chapter 2 which debuted at 164.5 crores, but it is ahead of James, KGF Chapter 1 and 777 Charlie.

