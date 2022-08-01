Everyone knows Karan Johar for his films and all the trolling he goes through on social media daily. But ever wondered how he is so connected to all the stars? To begin with, the filmmaker went to school with actors like Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar among others. He once revealed avoiding Aditya Chopra because he would always speak in Hindi. Scroll below for some unknown details.

While Karan saw his acting journey tank in little or no time, he did turn out to be a super successful filmmaker over the years. He’s also known for providing a platform to new talent, especially star kids and has even been called a ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ by Kangana Ranaut. But the connection with children of filmy stars has been deep-rooted since his school days.

In his memoir An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar once revealed, “Yes, as a child, I was in the company of star kids. I knew Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, and Farhan Akhtar. I was always closer to the girls, Shweta and Zoya. The boys were very bratty, especially Abhishek (he is four years younger than me) and Farhan. I never really got along with them. I never liked them. And Adi (Aditya Chopra) and gang always spoke a lot in Hindi. That was something I couldn’t bear.”

Further detailing his issues with Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar added, “I used to come back to my mother and tell her, ‘Mummy, they speak only in Hindi! Don’t send me to their house.’ She would say, ‘what do you mean they speak only in Hindi?’ I said they were very filmi in their talk; that they would say things like ‘Tune Kranti dekhi hai kya? Kitni acchi film hai (Have you seen Kranti? It’s such a good film).’ I found this constant talk in Hindi rather downmarket and uncool. I told my mother that I would not talk to these kids.”

As most know, Karan Johar had initially assisted Aditya Chopra on DDLJ. He even made a cameo appearance in the film as Shah Rukh Khan’s friend.

