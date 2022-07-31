A few days back Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut left all of us super impressed after she dropped the first look of her upcoming film Emergency in which she is set to play late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The resemblance of her looks and her voice change in the teaser has impressed fans. Well, now amidst this, a recent scoop on the actress claims that she is already mapping out another project with National award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that absolutely right! The enter deets are below, but even if there is any percent of truth to this, this will be the second time Kangana and Madhur will work with each other. Earlier they have worked with each other in his film Fashion which also starred Priyanka Chopra.

Advertisement

According to reports by Mid-Day, national award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar who is known for his films like Fashion, Heroine and many more is said to work on an upcoming project of his which is set to be another of his female-oriented movies. It is to be noted that he will commence working on it after wrapping his work on his next film Babli Bouncer starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the leading role. The reports claim that the next movie will also revolve around female actors showing the story of a Kashmiri singer who was murdered by terrorists. You might be thinking where does Kangana Ranaut come in all of this? Read on!

The exciting part comes here, director Madhur Bhandarkar has his eyes set on 4 times National Award winner Kangana Ranaut to star as the leading lady in the movie. While the title and dates of the movie are not yet revealed, it is known that producer Firoz Nadiadwala might be concerned about this release as recently released women-centric films have not been a huge success at the box office making this one go to the back ends.

This truly is exciting!

Are you excited to see Kangana Ranaut collaborate with Madhur Bhandarkar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Being Shouted “SRK Eat Your Food” By A Lil Suhana Khan, Netizens Point Out Eating Disorders “She Prolly Hears Gauri Khan…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram