Sara Tendulkar has been making headlines and how. She’s the daughter of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and is a fashionista in the making. Her aesthetic Instagram feed is a treat to our sore eyes and we can’t wait for her big Bollywood debut. Earlier today, the beauty was spotted at the Mumbai airport and now the netizens are wondering if her recent outings are because she would be making her Bollywood debut soon. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sara is quite popular on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram. She’s also quite active and often shares pictures and videos of herself entertaining her fans on the photo-sharing site. Coming back to the topic, the beauty was snapped at Mumbai earlier today and looked chic in her simple attire.

Sara Tendulkar paired an off-white crochet top with black leggings and styled it with beige coloured flats. She carried a luxury bag to go with her outfit which complemented the entire look in a subtle way.

Sara Tendulkar kept her tresses open with middle parting and was spotted wearing a mask. Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Ekdum Tendulkar chaal raha hain lagta hain. Baap aur beti ki chaal ek jaise hain.” Another user commented, “Bollywood ki actress se jiyada sunder hai🙌” A third user commented, “Shayad film me ayegi, iss liye kuchh dino se thoda zyada hi capture kiya ja raha hai inko.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Sara Tendulkar’s recent Mumbai airport spotting? Tell us in the comments below.

