Piracy has become a matter of concern in our country over the last few years and going by the trend so far, the issue is far from over. Whenever there is a fresh release at the box office, the movie is simultaneously dropped on illegal websites and it goes without saying that this strongly impacts the collections made by the film in question as well. The latest entertainer to become the victim of these torrent sites is John Abraham and Disha Patani starrer Ek Villain Returns and other releases from this weekend are also expected to follow soon.

For the unversed, previously, movies like Shamshera, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Vikrant Rona, amongst others, were leaked on the same set of torrent sites. Some of the producers have even tried to issue warnings on social media in the past while urging the viewers to not go for such unethical options but it has barely kept the handful of sites from leaking movies every week.

In the most recent turn of events, Ek Villain Returns was leaked on TamilRockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulz, Telegram and more torrents on Friday just within minutes of the film’s theatrical release. At a time when Bollywood movies are struggling to bring in commendable numbers at the box office and with the constant competition that is coming from the OTT platforms, such leaks can become another reason for business downfall. Following these above-mentioned sites, a few other torrents are also expected to leak the movie further in the next few hours, as has been the pattern so far.

Ek Villain Returns is an action drama film which hit the theatres on July 29, 2022 and has been creating quite some buzz since the trailer launch. The movie has been directed by Mohit Suri and apart from John Abraham and Disha Patani, features actors like Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in key roles.

