It has turned out to be a disastrous first week for Shamshera as the film has folded up at mere 40.45 crores. It will in fact fall well short of the 45 crores mark as well as only 1-2 crores may be added to its total. In fact, leaving aside the poor first-week number, the second week could well find an entry into the record books when it comes to the kind of footfalls and collections been generated for a film of this scale, size and grandeur.

The film didn’t deserve this kind of response though. Of course, it has got a lot of issues but then within commercial film parlance, it did have many things that were going in its favour too. Somehow, audiences were not enticed at all about the Ranbir Kapoor starrer pre-release and then the manner in which the critics as well as audiences at large came down heavily upon it, it was an absolute lost cause for it.

One now waits to see how Shamshera does on OTT and satellite circuits. It may just turn out to be the case that at the small screen, the reception is better and there is some volume of audiences that the film ends up finding for itself.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

