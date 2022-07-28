Five days in theatres and it is clear now that Shamshera would primarily be a one week show. The film has fallen like anything in the weekdays and now the collections have hit as low as 2 crores*. For a film as hugely budgeted as this, it’s absolutely unbearable that the numbers could go so horribly wrong.

So far, the film has collected 39.50 crores* and the first week will stop at 41 crores. Post that nothing really would come in and now even 45 crores lifetime is going to be a challenge. The film would perhaps end up doing even lesser than Jagga Jasoos lifetime which pretty much tells the tale. Sad, but true, and in accordance with how film business has turned out to be today.

Yesterday, it was director Karan Malhotra who came in support of Shamshera and it was expected since a film is director’s baby. However today it’s even Sanjay Dutt who has spoken emotionally about the film and that’s actually commendable since usually actors stay away from a film and the makers once it is bashed so badly. Guess its the support that the film has got at least from those associated with it which is the biggest takeaway for it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

