It is going to be Bollywood vs Bollywood in a huge box office clash as Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are both set to arrive on 11th August. With the festive holiday and the star power of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar respectively, expectations remain huge! But will they at least when combined together, be able to garner a collection of over 53.95 crores to leave behind KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi)? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

To begin with, KGF Chapter 2 was a riot and had everything in its favour. Everyone knows about the havoc that the first part created and the pre-release excitement of part two. There was also an addition in the form of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon that attracted the Northern belt. Director Prashanth Neel returned at what he does best and the movie opened up with a record-breaking number.

While worldwide KGF Chapter 2 was allotted 10,000+ screens, the numbers were around 4000 in the Hindi belt in India. In addition, the Yash starrer enjoyed the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Baisakhi holiday falling on its opening day which further boosted its collections in a huge way as the word of mouth was highly favourable. All in all, KGF 2 opened up to massive collections of 53.95 crores with its Hindi version on Day 1.

As far as Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha are concerned, both the movies will be benefitted from the Raksha Bandhan holiday as well. But the clash will definitely affect their opening numbers individually as it is highly unlikely for a cine goer to watch two movies on the same day.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been quite under the buzz as far as expectations are concerned as there isn’t a lot of noise being made around the movie. The crazy for an Aamir Khan movie is known to one and plus the addition of Kareena Kapoor Khan should have further added fuel to the fire. But that clearly isn’t the scenario.

On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan brings back Akshay Kumar with a family outing, the theme definitely will attract a lot of viewers given the fact that it goes well with the festive scenario. But AK’s last few films have tanked including Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. So it is word of mouth that will do the magic.

As far as the screen count is concerned, both the films are expected to secure a total of around 5500-6000 screens combined. While the movies totally have the potential to leave behind KGF Chapter 2, let’s hope the reviews are in favour to give the push that it needs!

