Tom Cruise is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood and has delivered some of the highest-grossing films of all time. Though he is most known for his projects with death-defying action sequences, Tom has explored various other genres. Just recently, he appeared in Top Gun Maverick, which has become a box office hit.

Advertisement

It is Tom’s first movie since 2018’s Mission Impossible: Fallout. The much-awaited sequel to the 1986 film also made Cruise the highest-paid actor of 2022. It is said that the Magnolia star made a whopping $100 million through it. For the unversed, besides the salary, the actor takes home a large part of the profits.

Advertisement

While talking about Tom Cruise, let’s take a look at the box office collections of his last five movies. Top Gun Maverick surpassed the $1 billion mark at the global box office in the first month of its release. Several Hollywood biggies were released, but the Joseph Kosinski directorial managed to soar through them. As of now, it has made $1.246 billion and has broken several box office records with that.

The second last film was released in Mission Impossible: Fallout in 2018. It is Tom Cruise’s second highest-grossing movie and the biggest one in the MI franchise. It made $791 million through its lifetime worldwide collection. It is interesting to see that Tom’s post-pandemic movie surpassed all his previous ones. Before Fallout, the Risky Business actor starred in 2017’s American Made.

This comedy crime-drama made quite less globally despite receiving high ratings. The 2017 film barely collected a little more than double its $50 million budget, making $134 million in total. It is his second lowest earning film. Prior to that, Tom appeared in another movie in 2017, The Mummy. Even this movie had failed to find life at the box office, though much better than the previous one. It made $409 million.

In 2016, Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back was released. A sequel to the 2012 film, it was another box office dud, which made $162 million. Three out of the five latest released Cruise movies had a low performance, but Top Gun Maverick single-handedly created a huge impact and will go down in history for its unbelievable lifetime collection.

Must Read: When Tom Cruise Was Slammed By Brooke Shields For Calling Her ‘Irresponsible’ Over Taking Anti-Depressants: “He Should Stick To Saving The World From Aliens…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram