One of the prestigious award shows of India, the National Film Awards, has returned and has announced the winners. The event was conducted after 2 years. As per online reports, because of the delay owing to the pandemic, the award show honoured films from 2020, across several categories. This evening, the 68th National Film Awards took place at National Media Centre New Delhi and it saw the who’s who of Indian cinema winning big time.

For the unversed, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur had revealed on his social media account that the prestigious awards will be announced on Friday.

Here’s good news for all the cinema lovers. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and South star Suriya share the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru, respectively. Not only the actor, but even Soorarai Pottru actress Aparna Balamurali was bestowed with the Best Actress Award at the National Film Award 2022. Soorarai Pottru also emerged as the Best Feature Film.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was honoured with The Best Popular Film at the National Film Award. Sachidanandan KR won Best Director Award for his Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum. posthumously

On receiving his third National Award For Best Actor, Ajay Devgn expressed gratitude and said, ‘’I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.’’

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “I want to congratulate all the jury members and all those people whose work was reviewed and would like to congratulate those recipients who will be awarded with the National Film Awards. A word of appreciation for everyone who has done an outstanding job. I am glad that this year we will be holding the 68 National Film Awards since we could not hold the awards for two years because of Covid.”

