Tamil superstar Suriya’s film Soorarai Pottru, which released last year, received widespread positive reviews from critics and audiences. Now the much-acclaimed film is all set to be remade in Hindi. Now the latest report suggested some of the big names who will portray the south star’s role.

A recent report revealed that producer Vikram Malhotra, who helmed films like Sherni, Shakuntala Devi, Airlift, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, has sealed the deal to produce the much-acclaimed film in Bollywood. He was in talks with makers for the rights for the past six months.

As per India Today reports, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham and Akshay Kumar are the top contenders for the film. One of them will be finalised given their availability of dates. However, there is no official confirmation as to who will fill Suriya’s shoes in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

It is also worth pointing out that the above-mentioned actors are producers as well who back their films in dual capacities.

Helmed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru revolved around the life of a retired Army Captain GR Gopinath, who was the founder of the low-cost airline, Air Deccan. It was based on Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The Hindi remake will be produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment.

South star Suriya took to social media to announce the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya also previously said, “The love and appreciation that was showered on Soorarai Pottru was unprecedented! From the minute I first heard this story I felt this had to be a pan India film, because the soul of it was such. It gives me immense pleasure to partner with Abundantia Entertainment, who have always made quality content, to tell the inspiring story of Captain Gopinath in Hindi.”

