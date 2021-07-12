Advertisement

Bollywood has always had this dark underlayer over its glitz & glamourous avatar. Recently, a 28-year-old model named Apernah registered an FIR at Mumbai’s Bandra Police Station, which involved the names of 9 celebs from the Bollywood industry rap*ng & molesting her. The list included names like Jackky Bhagnani, photographer Colston Julian, Krishan Kumar from T-series, Nikhil Kamat, Sheel Gupta, Ajit Thakur, Gurjot Singh, Vishnu Induri and Anirban Blah of Kwan Entertainment.

She was expecting the police to take some action against the same as the FIR was registered on May 26th. In the past few days, she has started to receive death threats from some fake accounts (as claimed by her). Apernah, in a note on Instagram, has informed everyone of the things she has been going through.

Her post reads, “BTW the so-called “high profile men” are still sending me death threats indirectly using violent pictures and videos on Instagram (via dm and tags). I’ve blocked hundreds of these fake accounts and have reported some as they had rather explicit pics and wordings as well as triggering usernames like @bitchurdead887 @terimaak231 or something @bulletzngunzz or something like that.. my hand is shaking as type this.. I’ve informed the police about some of this but they’ve asked to go to the nearest police station and register another FIR.. but I don’t have that kind of patience and energy m as remember how it took me 3 weeks of running around them to get them to register the first one.”

It also says, “Therefore I just wanted to let everyone know that IF ANYTHING UNNATURAL HAPPENS TOO ME BEFORE THE FINAL JUDGMENT COMES OUT AND EVEN AFTER THAT.. the MOB/ men I’ve named, i.e. GURPREET SINGH, SHEEL GUPTA, NIKHIL KAMATH, GURJOT SINGH, AJIT THAKUR, KRISHAN KUMAR, VISHNU INDURI, THE MORANIS (because of their strong affiliation with most of them), COLSTON JULIAN, SUHEL SETH, JACKKY BHAGNANI, ANIRBAN BLAH WILL BE COMPLETELY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SAME AS I HAVE NO OTHER “ENEMIES” in the world.. who’d like to harm me as bad as these people whom I’ve shown way too much kindness than they ever deserved out of pity (and maybe fear that I don’t have anymore).”

Apernah also captioned her post as, “*me /my family/my pets. They have gang stalked me, slandered my name, abused me, attacked my mind and body, put me out of jobs and positions while portraying themselves as my well-wishing friends.. took me years of living in doubt and questioning my instincts but I’m sane now, and I see things very clearly the veil of illusion that they put on me has been lifted and set on fire.. would further like to make it very clear that I am not friends neither in touch with any of these people. And I’m fully aware of how they are trying to buy the police and the court.”

Read the post below:

