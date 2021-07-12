Advertisement

Showbiz is one of those industries which have a lot of uncertainties. To be more specific, acting is a profession that has many scary tales to narrate. Till the time you have a good fortune, you tend to get work. Once you get stuck, life becomes miserable. The same situation happened with the television actress Anaya Soni, who is now battling for survival.

For the unversed, the actress has been suffering from kidney failure. She has been living her life one just one kidney since 2015. Back then, she had received a kidney from her father. But in the last few days, Anaya’s condition has worsened as her remaining kidney too has failed. She is in urgent need of another kidney transplant but has no money left. She is seeking financial help.

While speaking to ETimes TV, Anaya Soni said, “I have been living on one kidney since 2015. My both kidneys had failed 6 years ago and my father donated a kidney to me. Suddenly, the donated kidney has deteriorated and I need a fresh kidney transplant. I never dreamt of such a situation when I was doing shows like ‘Naamkaran‘ and ‘Crime Patrol’.”

Anaya Soni further added that her mother and brother’s business tanked when her house caught fire. Since then, the family is struggling to even meet their daily needs.

“My mom had a garments business. My brother was doing well. Her clothes and his machines got all burnt some time ago when my house caught fire. Sab kuch khatam ho gaya. We are just hand-to-mouth now,” Anaya shared.

Anaya shared that they are looking for a kidney donor and currently taking medicines to keep creatinine levels under check. She is admitted to Mumbai’s Holy Spirit Hospital.

