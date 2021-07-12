Indian Idol 12 is nearing its finale. This season has made more noise than the history of the singing reality show. But the reasons have been mixed. From netizens slamming the sob stories and romantic angles to celebs like Rahul Vaidya defending it all, a lot has happened. Amidst it all, Shanmukhapriya has been saved over Ashish Kulkarni and it has left the netizens furious. Read on for what trolls have to say.

Yesterday’s episode witnessed Asha Bhosle grace the show as a special guest. Just not that, the ultimate winner’s trophy was unveiled and left many spellbound. Contestants did their best to impress the judges but one of them still had to be eliminated!

In the danger zone were Shanmukhapriya and Ashish Kulkarni. Unfortunately, it was the male contender who was out of the Indian Idol 12 race. As expected, fans slammed the makers over the decision. Some called it an unfair decision, while others called it the ‘worst elimination ever.’

Another unfair eviction!! How can they eliminate such a versatile singer like #AshishKulkarni !!! He is a fabulous singer yaar!!#IndianIdol — Nimisha Satghare 🦋 (@NimishaSatghare) July 11, 2021

A user wrote, “It’s Really Shocking… Lost faith in indian idol after ashish kulkarni elimination. He deserved to be in top 3. @VishalDadlani #IndianIdol”

It's Really Shocking… Lost faith in indian idol after ashish kulkarni elimination. He deserved to be in top 3. @VishalDadlani#IndianIdol — Sanjay bore (@BoreSanjay) July 11, 2021

An Indion Idol 12 viewer called the decision totally scripted as he wrote, “Ashish Kulkarni’s elimination once again proved that Indian Idol judgements are totally scripted. They are doing their best to save SMP #IndianIdol”

Ashish Kulkarni's elimination once again proved that Indian Idol judgements are totally scripted.

They are doing their best to save SMP☹️☹️#IndianIdol — Syed Uzair Qazi (@U_QaziOfficial) July 11, 2021

A user tweeted, “Ye to hona he tha. Two contestants from same state will spoil their TRP.#IndianIdol all scripted.”

“#IndianIdol Really a worst decision of eliminating #AshishKulkarni. Why are you waiting for Finale? Will not be surprised if you declare #ShanmukhPriya as the Winner of this season,” tweeted another.

A viewer tweeted, “#IndianIdol a really unfair eviction #AshishKulkarni deserves to win the show #ShanmukhaPriya should throw out from the show @SonyTV”

“Another unfair eviction!! How can they eliminate such a versatile singer like #AshishKulkarni !!! He is a fabulous singer yaar!! #IndianIdol,” read another tweet.

What is your take on the latest Indian Idol 12 elimination?

