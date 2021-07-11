Indian Idol 12 has been at the receiving end of backlash since a while now. The show is being targeted over its alleged sob stories and romantic angles. We have seen how Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal Tauro-Sayali Kamble have been making noise over their romance. Here’s what Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya has to say about it all.

For the unversed, Rahul was himself a contestant of the first season of Indian Idol. He sort of has an idea about what goes behind the scenes. Recently, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar called out the makers over asking him to praise the contestants. Ever since, a lot of noise is being made.

Reacting to it all, Rahul Vaidya told TOI, “I had read somewhere that one of the guests had commented that he was asked to praise the contestants. I feel all the singers on the show are good singers. There’s no denying their talent. Eventually, what happens at the end of the day the show is made from an entertainment point of view. The show is made to make people hear the singers but it also has an entertainment quotient attached to it.”

Rahul Vaidya even defended Indian Idol 12 makers in Amit Kumar row. He apparently is even okay with the romantic angles as he continued, “If any guest judge was asked to praise a contestant and not criticise what is the big deal in that. I don’t know why people are making such a big fuss about it. I also heard there was some romantic angle going on in the show, it was done for fun. He was not told to marry the contestant at gunpoint. Why such a big deal, the show has been running for the last 6-7 months, and this is done just for entertainment.”

What is your take on the statement made by Rahul Vaidya? Share with us in the comments section below.

