Divyanka Tripathi has made her name in the Indian television industry by not just playing stereotypical roles but exploring different genres. She has done comedy, drama, reality shows and much more. Now, the actress is all set to show her whole new different side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Advertisement

Before shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka has been consistently backing her point of being an extremely crazy lover of adventures. Now, as the show is just a few days away from hitting the screens, her fans couldn’t control to see the new avatar of Divyanka.

Advertisement

In a chat with Indiaforums, Divyanka Tripathi was asked if she feels stereotyped in the industry, she said, “Interestingly, I have worked with variety and have tried to make sure that I don’t repeat my characters. I started off with playing an illiterate woman, even did comedy in between, then Ishita was a well-read woman, a today’s woman, even did Crime Patrol, and Nach Baliye was different, but even then people only receive me as a docile bahu. Everyone thinks I am supposed to be that.”

Divyanka Tripathi further spoke about being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She said, “Yes, this show is a good phase in my life, I never thought that is why I want to do it, but yes, people will be able to see me in a different light. I have enjoyed it myself and lived something that I have waited for a long time, reconciled with the Divyanka I was a long time ago.”

Now, those words of Divyanka have literally made our wait harder for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Are you excited too? Share with us through comments.

Must Read: Divyanka Tripathi To Replace Sakshi Tanwar In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2? Reacts To Viral Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Casting!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube