Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the limelight every single day. Even if it is not related to the show, the actors continue to grab eyeballs. Recently, Munmun Dutta shared a sassy reel and left many mesmerized. One of them was Raj Anadkat aka Tapu. But trolls have started linking them all over again. Read on for all the details.

It was just yesterday we informed you about Munmun sharing a fashionista reel on Instagram. She could be seen dressed in a wine coloured thigh-high slit dress. For the other half of the video, she went for a yellow traditional piece. Fans loved both her avatars and showered praises in the comments section. Raj, too, went all sweet with his comment.

Raj Anadkat shared a heart-eyes, fire and hands-up emoji. It isn’t hidden that he shares a great bond with his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Munmun Dutta. But a certain section of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and other viewers fail to believe that they’re only co-stars. Trolls commented on their alleged romantic relationship, marriage plans and whatnot!

Taking to the comment section of the post shared by Munmun Dutta, a user wrote, “@raj_anadkat tappu beta masti nhi.”

Another wrote, “@raj_anadkat pyar karne ki koi umar nhi hoti”

A troll called them, “@raj_anadkat priyanka nick lite version”

“@mmoonstar @raj_anadkat are you guys are serious relationship,” asked another.

Check out the post shared by Munmun Dutta below:

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta recently broke her silence and agreed that Television stars are often treated in an unfair manner. Previously, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and other actors have expressed their opinions on the same. Munmun agreed to them all!

