With just a week left to his wedding with Disha Parmar, groom-to-be Rahul Vaidya is as busy as – if not more active than – a bumblebee. While his relatives and friends are still finishing the impending work to make the day to remember, Rahul was busy promoting his upcoming reality show, Khatron Khiladi 11.

Advertisement

During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist got candid about his plans for when he wraps up with the promotions for the show, getting ready for his wedding, as well as how difficult it is to tie the knot during a lockdown. Read all he shared with us here.

Advertisement

With a wedding just around the corner, there is a lot of work that one remembers at the last moment. Ask him what he plans on doing once he finishes the promotions of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul Vaidya exclusively tells us, “I’m going to head out for a dance rehearsal. Mera aur Disha ka dance rehesal abhi 5:30 baje tha, and thanks to this press conference I’m super delayed.” He continued, “Shaadi ke pehle yeh haal hai, toh baad mein kya hoga. Ab mai use kaise samjao.”

When we asked him if he had ‘left feet’ when it comes to dancing, Rahul Vaidya said, “I’m no feet when it comes to dancing, so let’s see (laughs).” Talking about the short span in going from friends to fiancés to soon-to-be man and wife, the Kahtron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant said, “It was amazing, Becuase honbestly we met each other and we though there is no reason to delay it further. Are cores are very much similar, we expect the same things from life and that is why we thought let’s not waste any time.”

Talking about getting married during a pandemic, the Bigg Boss contestant said, “(Having a wedding during the pandemic is) very difficult.” He continued, “i think the biggest Khatron ke Khiladi is getting married in the pandemic.” Signing off, Mr Vaidya said, “I’m very excited because it’s unbelivable. Soon the day will come when I’ll be husband and wife.”

Check out our exclusive interview with Rahul Vaidya here:

Congratulations, Rahul and Disha Parmar.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover Talks About Comeback & How He Still Wears Gutthi’s Clothes To Relive The Nostalgia

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube