Aamir Khan is currently shooting in Kargil for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Now, Naga Chaitanya has joined the film and is shooting in Kargil with Aamir and their first pictures are going viral from the sets. Take a look!

Naga took to his Twitter to give the first glimpse of his character to his fans.

The picture features Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan. Sharing the picture on his Twitter account, Naga wrote, “Grateful #Bala #LaalSinghChaddha”.

Both Aamir and Naga are in Kargil shooting a war sequence. For those of you who don’t know, this is going to be Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut and everyone is really looking forward to it.

The picture speaks volumes here and we can’t wait for the makers to release the film. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan recently announced his divorce from his wife Kiran Rao. The couple released a joint statement that read –

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir Khan.”

