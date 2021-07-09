Kareena Kapoor Khan and Said Ali Khan welcomed their second born in February 2021. The star couple became parents for the second time to a baby boy yet again. But unlike their first time when Taimur Ali Khan aka the adorable Tim was born, this time around the couple decided to keep the occasion low key. Not much has been revealed about the new member as of yet.

The new munchkin was born February 21 this year. In the past six months, apart from one or two glimpses that Kareena shared on the social media, we haven’t seen much about the baby so to so that even his name is still under the wraps. Reports said the star couple wasn’t able to zero down on a name for the legal documentation.

But now if the latest reports are anything to go by, they might have found a name for the baby. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

If the latest gossip by ETimes is anything to go by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who were confused about naming their second born, fondly call him Jeh right now. While on that they are also contemplating several other options, one of which is also Mansoor. For the unversed, that is Saif’s father’s name, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, a cricket legend. The portal also says that they tried getting in touch with Saif and getting the news confirmed, but the actor didn’t respond.

Both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were not this reserved during Taimur’s birth. The munchkin was very much in the public eye from his birth, and his name was announced just weeks after his arrival. Not to forget, it also created a controversy and both the parents had to face a severe backlash from the people who claimed Taimur was named after a Mughal ruler.

