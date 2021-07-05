Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan As The Ghost Hunter Will Kill You With His Intense Looks!

Saif Ali Khan has never shied away from experimenting with his looks. He is taking social media by craze right now with his strikingly different look for his upcoming film Bhoot Police.

The look has been shared on social media a little while ago by the makers of the movie, and it has already gone viral. People are loving Saif’s look as a ghost hunter called Vibhooti. Have a look at the picture right here:

Saif Ali Khan has brought forth unique looks in the past quite successfully in numerous films. Dil Bechara, Laal Kaptaan, Tanhaji, Kaalakaandi, Go Goa Gone, Tashan, Omkara, and the list keeps going on and on.

All of them have been so different from one another. Saif Ali Khan has been reinventing his look with every film, and audiences have loved him in each new avatar.

With Vibhooti from Bhoot Police, Saif is once again taking social media by storm. Fans are simply going gaga over this unique look.

After the poster from the film was release, it created quite a stir on social media. Actually, the poster has Hindu saints in the background. Netizens were questioning the makers that why are they mocking Hindu saints and not Muslim Mullas? Bhoot Police is soon going to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

