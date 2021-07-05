Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, along with their three children – Sonakshi, Luv and Kush make a perfect family at Ramayana – the family home. While the couple will be celebrating their 41st wedding anniversary soon, did you know Poonam’s mother initially rejected Shatrughan’s marriage proposal for her?

Advertisement

Absolutely true. During his recent appearance on Indian Idol 12 with Poonam, a contestant called Shatrughan handsome, to which he joked and said that his wife would disagree. During the show, he revealed how his mother-in-law was initially not in favour of his marriage proposal as he is dark-skinned compared to her fair daughter. Read all he said below.

Advertisement

As reported by Zoom, Shatrughan Sinha revealed that Poonam Sinha’s mother wasn’t in favour of their relationship initially and even deemed him unfit for her. He said, “Main apni shaadi ke liye proposal bheja tha. Toh meri late and great mother-in-law ne, unhone mujhe nakaar kar di tha, ek dum reject kar diya tha. (I sent a marriage proposal but my late and great mother-in-law completely rejected me.).”

Shatrughan Sinha continued, “Wo kehte the ki main apni beti se shaadi karau, ki meri beti itni gori-chiti sundar hai. Tumhara bhai itna kaaliya hai… Inn dono ko khada karke coloured photograph bhi kheechege toh black and white ka effect aayega. Ye kehke reject kar diya tha. (She would say that her daughter is so fair and beautiful but I am so dark. Even if we posed together for a coloured photograph, it would still look like a black-and-white one.).”

Shatrughan also spoke about Poonam Sinha’s mother rejecting his proposal while visiting The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019. The actor revealed that his elder brother Ram Sinha and director NN Sippy went to Poonam’s house with the marriage proposal. However, his (then not) late and great mother-in-law mother not only turned it down but was also angry at the two for coming with a proposal.

Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha tied the knot on July 9, 1980. The couple is parents to three kids – twin sons, actors Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha, and daughter, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Gudd Hai Toh Hrithik Roshan Shakkar” Was The Original Dialogue From LKLKBK, But Names Got Interchanged; Here’s Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube