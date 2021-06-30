The Kapil Sharma Show is creating a lot of noise over its new season. A lot of reports regarding the upcoming season, fee hike of the host amongst other things have been under the radar. But news that left many disappointed was Archana Puran Singh not returning to the show. Looks like, it was all nothing but baseless rumours. Read on for all the details!

It was back in 2019 that Navjot Singh Sidhu was forced to step down from his seat after he was involved in multiple controversies. Fans had thought he would take a break and get back when the situation gets better. But Archana replaced him and has been a part of the show ever since.

Last season too, there had been reports that Archana Puran Singh had quit The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress has been busy shooting for a web series alongside but is totally up for the next season of the comedy show.

In a conversation with TOI, Archana Puran Singh clarified, “I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours.”

Archana Puran Singh added, “I enjoy the humour and watch actors perform on stage. It is entertaining and the fact that Kapil chose me to be part of the show, is great. I look forward to being part of the upcoming season, too.”

Well, it will be fun to witness Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek’s banter with Archana all over again. We are super excited, how about you?

