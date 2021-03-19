The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved talk shows in the Indian television space currently. While Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and others continued to make us laugh with their antics, we also are guilty of enjoying the laugh and one-liners of first Navjot Singh Sidhu and now Archana Puran Singh.

Advertisement

In 2019, following the Pulwama Attack and Navjot’s tweet regarding the same, he took a sabbatical from the show. Citing health issues at the start, we saw Archana Puran Singh joined the cast and crew of comedy show. Soon after, she became a permanent resident, and Sidhu didn’t make a return.

Advertisement

But did you know, in a bygone interview, Archana Puran Singh had said she was only a temporary stand-in? You read that right. Archana had gone on record to say that she was occupying Navjot Singh Sidhu throne on The Kapil Sharma Show only for a few days. While this happened back in 2019, we still see her sitting on the seat and enjoying the show as much as we.

In a quote shared by Hindustan Times, talking about making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh said, “It feels weird sitting on Sidhu ji’s chair as we all are so used to seeing him on this throne. Kapil called me the same day of the shoot and I couldn’t say no to an old friend as we go back a long way.”

Stressing that she wasn’t replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana told IANS, “I’m here only for a few episodes, once Sidhu ji is fit and fine, he will take over his throne. I will miss the show when he comes back and I’ll always be waiting for Kapil to call me to come again on this show.”

Had you expected Archana Puran Singh to last this long on The Kapil Sharma Show, or were you expecting a Navjot Singh Sidhu comeback? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team To Go On A Break After Mayur Vakani Tested Positive COVID-19?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube