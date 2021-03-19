Former bigg boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli tested COVID positive this morning and is home quarantined, following BMC’s rules and regulations.

Nikki who was has been busy shooting for her upcoming music videos took to her Instagram today stating, “I have been tested COVID positive early this morning.

I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advise.”

“I request all the people I have come in contact within these past few days to get tested too,” continued Nikki Tamboli.

“I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light” concluded Nikki Tamboli.

Nikki will be seen in an upcoming music video with Meet Brothers which will be her music video debut and she also has a number of projects in the pipeline.

Recently, a video of Nikki Tamboli is going viral on the internet where the diva can be seen dropping a major hint about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Well, if that happens then it is going to be a piece of exciting news for all her fans.

But, till any confirmation comes we just hope that Nikki recovers soon. Take Care!

