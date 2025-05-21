In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Victor was very skeptical of Claire’s proposal. On the other hand, Victoria made a decision about her relationship with Cole. Lastly, Holden couldn’t stop his nosy behavior as well as snooping, and quizzed Kyle about his past with Audra.

The drama is bubbling and elevating with each new episode unfolding. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 21, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama that revolves around residents of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 21, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Victor surprising Nikki with a romantic evening. The special episode will focus on three long-lasting couples of the soap opera: Nikki and Victor, Lauren and Michael, and Jack and Diane. Amidst all the drama and big situations, couples need a break.

Victor and Nikki have the longest history, and he takes the moment to make his wife happy with a surprise evening with just the two of them. All of these years later, the romance is still there between them. How will this special day go, especially with her grand birthday celebration coming soon after?

On the other hand, Michael distracts Lauren from their problems. The two have been the strongest supporters of one another, but recently, Victor and Michael have not seen eye to eye, and his ultimatums have driven them apart. Lauren has been worried about Michael over the last couple of days.

With work and all this drama, the tension has been too much for them, which is why Michael has a plan to pause the daily drama and let them be a moment away from the mess. Will this help them let their hair down and relax in peace, at least for a while? Until the clashes resume with flow.

Lastly, Jack helps Diane find her place with the Abbotts. Their relationship has been rocky over the decades, but they finally found their way back to one another. Despite the family drama and conflicts, they are only getting stronger. Their marriage is going well, and they live their dreams.

But it hasn’t been easy to navigate work at Jabot and the conflicts arising in the family from time to time. Is that why Jack is helping her find her place with his family? Her recent attempt at renovating the Abbott family home has gone down well with everyone, except Billy. What’s more on the road? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out!

