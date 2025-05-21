While the day of love, also known as Valentine’s Day, is far gone, couples of Genoa City never need a reason to romance. The soap opera has quite a special standalone episode planned featuring three of the longest running couples on the hit series. Be it Victor and Nikki Newman’s tumultuous love.

Or Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin, who have had a consistent and strong relationship over the decades. And then there’s Diane Jenkins and Jack Abbott, who weathered massive storms to get to the place where they are today, happily married. Here’s what to expect from the exciting episode.

The Young & The Restless: What To Expect From Standalone Episode

On May 21, 2025, The Young and the Restless is airing a special romance episode featuring the three couples. During a chat with Soap Opera Digest, Melody Thomas Scott who plays Nikki, Susan Walters who plays Diane and Tracey Bregman who plays Lauren, shared what this episode will be like.

Melody said, “As an actor, you always feel the pressure when you are given a lot of material. Luckily, in this episode, it wasn’t just Eric and me carrying the entire episode, and there are other characters to help carry the weight.” Tracey felt, “There’s three couples, and so we just had a third of the script.”

She added, “It was a lot of dialogue, but it was so beautifully done, and I really hope the audience enjoys it. We loved doing it.” Meanwhile, Susan then chimed in, “I loved it. I thought it was a really nice idea, and a lot of our viewers are obviously closer in age to me” compared to the younger crowd.

“One of my favorite things about being on daytime is that the parents and grandparents have such rich lives, and they’re not just a sounding board or an accessory to the younger stories,” she openly expressed her thoughts.

For the unversed, as per the spoilers for the day, Victor surprises Nikki with a romantic evening. Will they be able to keep the Claire situation away and enjoy the special night? On the other hand, Michael distracts Lauren from their problems. The happily married pair have a lot on their plate recently.

And the most tense is the fact that Michael and Victor are not getting along which has put a target on the former’s back. Especially since Michael went over to Jack, Victor’s arch nemesis after their argument. Will they be able to let loose and keep the worries away for one day of the two of them?

And lastly, Jack helps Diane find her place with the Abbotts. While the two are very happy together, her journey into the Abbott family hasn’t been too smooth with Ashley and Billy not being her biggest fans. Will Diane find a way to gel within the family that is now hers as much as it’s Jack’s?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy & Hope Make Amends Due To Liam But For How Long?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News