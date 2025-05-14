The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Adam and Chelsea struggling with their work and life balance due to Victor’s ruthless plans against Billy. On the other hand, Victor considered an alliance with Phyllis. And lastly, Damian impressed Lily by accepting her new job offer.

Family drama, business secrets, and corporate espionage is on the way for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 14, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama based around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 14, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Victor striking back against Billy. Ever since Billy fired Phyllis, she has been on the path for revenge and has been actively scheming against him. After eavesdropping on Billy and Sally, she found out his plan to pit Aristotle Dumas and Victor against each other.

Now, she wants to use the intel to her advantage. First she contacts Victor and asks him to join her for a drink. When the two sit down to chat, she tells him she has information about Billy and his plans. But she won’t tell him anything until she gets something from him in return. What does she want?

A new company to run with her son, Daniel. After being fired from Abbott Communications, she wants to use her cunning and experience to be a successful businesswoman. Does she want him to fund her company for the intel? Audra also got her own company funded by Victor recently.

When Victor strikes back against Billy, what does he have up his sleeve? On the other hand, Phyllis reaches out to Aristotle Dumas. Is she double crossing both of them? Is she hoping to attain benefits from both of the business figures by giving them the same information about Billy?

Will it even work, or will she be crossed out from both sides? And lastly, Nate is skeptical about Damian joining the family business. After Lily gave him the offer to be a double agent, Damian accepted the offer in a bid to impress her. Now, he works for the Winters instead of Aristotle Dumas.

Damian will be sharing key intel about them and their movements to his family company. But is this a smart move or has he just signed a warrant for his downfall? Nate is worried about his half-brother. He isn’t sure if this was the right move and does not want Damian to suffer because of it.

