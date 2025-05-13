Fans of the Paddington movies can rejoice, as the third installment, Paddington in Peru, has a streaming platform where it will be available for free. Subscribers to that streaming network will be able to watch it in the comfort of their homes and as many times as they want. The film’s earliest release was in November last year in the United Kingdom, and in the United States, it was released in February 2025. Keep scrolling for more.

The live-action animated movie is the third installment in the Paddington film series. It was directed by Dougal Wilson, while the previous two were by Paul King. Ben Whishaw is the voice of Paddington, with Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Olivia Colman, and Antonio Banderas in pivotal roles. The movie received excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, and the critics gave it 93% on Tomatometer, while the audience gave it 90%.

The critics consensus states, “Paddington in Peru whisks away cinema’s politest bear to a fresh setting under new creative stewardship, delivering a most agreeable adventure for the whole family.” Paddington in Peru transports cinema’s most courteous bear to a new setting with fresh creative leadership, offering a delightful adventure for the entire family. It has the lowest RT ratings in the franchise – Paddington got 97%, and Paddington 2 received 99%.

It is also the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Paddington in Peru opened to $12.76 million in the United States, and overall, the film collected $45.7 million domestically. It raked in $122.92 million overseas, so the worldwide haul is $165 million+. Unfortunately, its global run ended below the $200 million milestone.

Paddington in Peru has been available for rent and as VOD on several digital platforms, including Prime Video. People in the United States should rejoice, as the film will soon be freely available. Paddington in Peru is coming to Netflix in the US on May 15. Subscribers can watch it on the platform for free. It was released in the US on February 14, 2025.

