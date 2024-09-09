In 2001, Antonio Banderas and Angelina Jolie set the screen on fire with Original Sin. Yet, behind the scenes, Banderas faced a unique hurdle during their steamy scenes. Despite the film’s disappointing $35.4 million haul against its $42 million budget and harsh reviews (including Jolie’s Golden Raspberry nomination for Worst Actress), Banderas’s biggest challenge was the strict no-touch rule. “Doing a s*x scene with Angelina Jolie was like falling off a horse,” Banderas quipped to Daily Mail. “You have to make it look real, but it just isn’t.”

The challenge? Angelina Jolie’s extensive tattoos. “I couldn’t touch her because she had tattoos everywhere,” Banderas explained. “They had to be covered with make-up, so I had to try not to dislodge it.” This allowed creative maneuvering to convey the on-screen passion without disrupting the elaborate makeup job.

Michael Cristofer, who directed Original Sin, had his struggles. The film’s sensual content faced heavy cuts from the Motion Picture Association of America to achieve an R rating. Cristofer, who had previously worked with Jolie on Gia, adapted the story from New Orleans to Cuba, where Antonio Banderas’ character, Luis Vargas, falls for a mail-order bride who vanishes with his fortune.

Despite the on-screen heat, Banderas’s behind-the-scenes experience was a different story. “It’s nothing like how it looks on screen,” he said, emphasizing the gap between cinematic magic and filming reality. While Original Sin might not have wowed audiences, the backstage drama reminds us of the tricky side of filmmaking.

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Original Sin Rumors with Cool Confidence

When Angelina Jolie and Antonio Banderas teamed up for Original Sin, the on-screen heat sparked some wild rumors about a real-life fling. Jolie, married to Billy Bob Thornton then, didn’t take kindly to the gossip. In a no-nonsense chat with ABC News, Jolie clarified: “You’re talking about a man who is deeply in love with his wife and married, he has beautiful children with her, and they’re such a great family. And I’m madly in love with my husband; we have such a great relationship, and the idea that either one of us would want anything more than our marriages is really insulting and angering.”

And don’t think Antonio Banderas’ then-wife Melanie Griffith was sweating it. Far from it—she was all in, frequently dropping by the set and even pushing Banderas to take on the role. “She was actually the one who’s more rooting for it than anybody,” Jolie noted. So, while the movie might’ve had its drama, Angelina Jolie and Antonio Banderas kept it strictly professional. Rumors? Shot down with style.

